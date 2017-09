As he gears up to release his solo debut album, Blaq RoyalT, Slum Village’s Young RJ gives us his new single “Motion” featuring Joyner Lucas & Statik Selektah. Produced by Young RJ & Jay Dee. Blaq RoyalT hits stores on October 10th and will feature guest appearances by BJ The Chicago Kid, Pete Rock, Boldy James, De La Soul, Joyner Lucas and more.