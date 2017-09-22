New Music: Wu-Tang Clan ft. Inspectah Deck & Redman – Lesson Learn’d

The Wu recently announce their new album The Saga Continues. Here is the second release from the project. This one is titled “Lesson Learn’d” featuring Inspectah Deck & Redman. Produced by Mathematics. The Saga Continues hits stores on October 13th. You can also check out the full tracklist below.

1. The Saga Continues Intro (ft. RZA)

2. Lesson Learn’d (ft. Inspectah Deck & Redman)

3. Fast and Furious (ft. Hue Hef & Raekwon)

4. Famous Fighters (Skit)

5. If Time Is Money (Fly Navigation) (ft. Method Man)

6. Frozen (ft. Method Man, Killah Priest & Chris Rivers)

7. Berto and the Fiend (Skit) (ft. Ghostface Killah)

8. Pearl Harbor (ft. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, RZA & Sean Price)

9. People Say (ft. Redman)

10. Family (Skit)

11. Why Why Why (ft. RZA & Swnkah)

12. G’d Up (ft. Method Man, R-Mean & Mzee Jones)

13. If What You Say Is Tru (ft. Streetlife)

14. Saga (Skit) (ft. RZA)

15. Hood Go Bang! (ft. Redman & Method Man)

16. My Only One (ft. Ghostface Killah, Cappadonna & Steven Latorre)

17. Message

18. The Saga Continues (Outro) (ft. RZA)