Conway keeps his wrestling references strong with his new track titled “Bullet Club” featuring Benny & Lloyd Banks. Named after the Japanese wrestling crew. Produced by Daringer. Off of his upcoming G.O.A.T album, which will feature production by Alchemist, 9th Wonder, Statik Selektah and more. And also feature guest appearances by Styles P, Schoolboy Q, Anderson .paak and Royce the 5’9.