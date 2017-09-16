Music Video: Trae Tha Truth – Trying To Figure It Out

Trae Tha Truth just released the visuals for his dedication to the Hurricane Harvey victims “Trying To Figure It Out”. He had this to say about the record.

“The song fits the mood. I was watching people post videos from Houston putting the song in the background, and it just so happens that the performance part of the video was shot a year or two years ago. It fits perfect because it shows the reality of what’s going with Houston. I’m not into promoting music right now, but I feel light needs to be shed so that people know what we’re going through.”