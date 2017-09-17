Music Video: GLC -Sankofa With Kwesi

GLC premieres the visuals for his Rich Gains-produced dedication to his late brother titled “Sankofa With Kwesi”. He had this to say about the record:

“Sankofa With Kwesi is a homage paid to my brother, Baba Kwesi Ronald Harris. The man who made sure I always had a father since our father passed when he was 17 & I was just 8 months. In the midst of mysticsim and tyranny he led me to the light! I love this man & his legacy will survive eternally. Love to my brother @RichGains for providing the solid soundtrack to display my honor. The Book of St iSM on the way!”