Forbes 2017 Top Earning Hip Hop Acts List

It’s that time of year for Forbes to unveil their Top Earning Hip Hop Acts List for 2017 the list calculates “income from touring, record sales, streaming, publishing, merchandise sales, endorsements and other business ventures” from June 2016 – June 2017.

For 2017, Diddy takes the top spot for another year earning $130 million, stemming from the success of his business ventures with Ciroc vodka, DeLeon tequila and Aquahydrate water. As well as revenue earned from the Bad Boy Reunion Tour and his Sean John clothing which pulled in $70 million by itself.

Diddy is followed up by Drake who earned $94 million, coming from music sales, his Boy Meets World Tour and partnerships with Apple, Sprite and Nike.

The number 3 spot goes to Jay-Z who earned $42 million with his business ventures with Roc Nation and Sprint. Look for Jay to move up next year though with his upcoming 4:44 tour and pending $200 million renegotiation deal with Live Nation.

The rest of the list are as follows.

1. Diddy ($130 million)

2. Drake ($94 million)

3. Jay-Z ($42 million)

4. Dr. Dre ($34.5 million)

5. Chance The Rapper ($33 million)

6. Kendrick Lamar ($30 million)

7. Wiz Khalifa ($28 million)

8. Pitbull ($27 million)

9. DJ Khaled ($24 million)

10. Future ($23 million)

11. Kanye West ($22 million)

12. Birdman ($20 million)

13. J. Cole ($19 million)

14. Swizz Beatz ($14 million)

15. Snoop Dogg ($16.5 million)

16. Nicki Minaj ($16 million)

17. Lil Wayne (15.5 million)

18. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ($11.5 million)

18. Rick Ross ($11.5 million)

20. Lil Yachty ($11 Million)