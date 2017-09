Camp Lo will be releasing their new album, The Get Down Brothers, on October 13th. Sonny Cheeba and Geechi Suede decide to precede the album with a three-part series of EPs titled A Piece Of The Action, which will feature several of their more popular records. Volume 1 focuses on Camp Lo’s collabs featuring contributions by Talib Kweli, Pete Rock, Mac Miller, Ski Beatz and more.