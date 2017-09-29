Album Stream: Lute – West 1996 Pt. 2

Dreamville‘s Charlotte spitta, Lute drops off his first project since signing with J. Cole imprint titled West 1996 Pt. 2. Featuring guest appearances/production by Elevator Jay, GQ Slaughter, Cam Obi, Earthgang, Elite, Shiggy and Save Allen. Lute had this to say about the album:

“This project is an accumulation of chapters and events leading up to Dreamville signing me. It’s a window into the last five years of my life…the obstacles, the challenges, the changes. It’s also motivation to not let people or circumstances define who you are. My only competition is the person I was yesterday. I’ve been patient and very appreciative of this platform and now it’s time to show what I’m capable of.”

You can stream the full project below and also watch the accompanying documentary titled Still Slummin’.





