Video: Freestylin’ with The Roots ft. Dave Chappelle

Last night, Dave Chappelle hit up The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his upcoming, residency at Radio City Music Hall. During his visit he participated in the Freestylin’ with The Roots segment. You can catch Dave Chappelle at Radio City for 14 nights from August 1st through the 24th with musical & comedic guests Chance The Rapper, Childish Gambino, Lauryn Hill, Yasiin Bey, Erykah Badu, Chris Rock and The Roots. Also check his hilarious interview with The Breakfast Club with Donnell Rawlings.



