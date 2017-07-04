New Music: Young Thug – Guadalajara

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Album Stream: Jay-Z – 4:44
As promised, Jay Z drops off his new mysterious album 4:44. Produced entirely by No I.D.. You can stream it in its entirety below....
New Music: PARTYNEXTDOOR ft. Jeremih – Don’t Tell Me
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Jeremih squash their beef for a new record titled "Don’t Tell Me". Party's new project Colors 2 is out now.
Music Video: H.E.R. – Every Kind Of Way
R&B up & comer, H.E.R. delivers the official video for her fan favorite "Every Kind Of Way". The 10-minute short film is directed by...
Rapper Krazy is Back in the Game! New Hot Single ‘“Everything Bluu”
Heatseekers -
Krazy, formerly started his music career in 1994 when he signed to independent New Orleans rap label Hard Head Records, as a member of...
UK Rapper Karim Tanoe Reveals a Track from His Upcoming Mixtape!
Heatseekers -
If you want an insider look at what London’s hottest new hip-hop artist Karim Tanoe is up to, just listen to his most-recent single...
Music Video: Blac Youngsta ft. Lil Yachty – Hip Hopper (Prod. by Mike WiLL...
Blac Youngsta will be releasing new mixtape titled I’m Innocent tomorrow. He links up with Lil Yachty to premiere the official video for their...
New Music: Khalid ft. Rae Sremmurd & Lil Yachty – Young Dumb & Broke...
Khalid calls on Rae Sremmurd and Lil Yachty his new remix to his record “Young Dumb & Broke”. His new album American Teen is...