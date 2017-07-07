New Music: Trae Tha Truth – Take Me Back



Trae Tha Truth will be releasing his new album Tha Truth Pt. 3 on July 21st. Trae delivers a new record titled “Take Me Back”. He had this to say about the record:

“‘Take Me Back’ was more of a personal record, just me reminiscing about coming up as a child,” explains Trae. “Tha Truth 3 is about my life, it’s gonna give insight on what type of person I am and some of the things I go through. You’ve got the good and the bad–I’ve experienced the bad too. The fact that I overcame it…I’ve been up against giants, but I always stay fighting and here I am now accomplishing greatness. Anything is possible. Having McDonald’s support my music is a dream within itself. Coming up from rap, you don’t really get endorsed, it’s only a chosen few, so to actually one of the chosen ones is amazing. McDonald’s definitely fits my lifestyle and values, just for the fact of us trying to give back to the community. The community is very important–feeding the community, clothing the community, like I do for my holiday Trae Day. It was supposed to be a day that they celebrate for me, but I reversed it and made it a day that we celebrate the city of Houston. The fact that I can go back and put smiles on people’s faces and give them hope, that’s what gives me my energy and my motivation to keep pushing.”