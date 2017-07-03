New Music: Pacewon & Mr. Green ft. Chris Rivers – Massacre

Outsidaz‘s Pacewon & producer Mr. Green link up with Chris Rivers for a new record titled “Massacre”. You can pick it up now on iTunes.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Posts
Album Stream: Jay-Z – 4:44
As promised, Jay Z drops off his new mysterious album 4:44. Produced entirely by No I.D.. You can stream it in its entirety below....
Music Video: AZ ft. Raekwon & Prodigy – Save Them (Prod. by Buckwild)
AZ calls on Raekwon and Prodigy to shoot the official visuals for their collab “Save Them”. Produced by Buckwild. His new album Doe or...
New Music: PARTYNEXTDOOR ft. Jeremih – Don’t Tell Me
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Jeremih squash their beef for a new record titled "Don’t Tell Me". Party's new project Colors 2 is out now.
Music Video: H.E.R. – Every Kind Of Way
R&B up & comer, H.E.R. delivers the official video for her fan favorite "Every Kind Of Way". The 10-minute short film is directed by...
UK Rapper Karim Tanoe Reveals a Track from His Upcoming Mixtape!
Heatseekers -
If you want an insider look at what London’s hottest new hip-hop artist Karim Tanoe is up to, just listen to his most-recent single...
Music Video: Blac Youngsta ft. Lil Yachty – Hip Hopper (Prod. by Mike WiLL...
Blac Youngsta will be releasing new mixtape titled I’m Innocent tomorrow. He links up with Lil Yachty to premiere the official video for their...
Billionaire Buck (@Comptonsbuck) – That’s Facts [Prod. Larry Jay]
Heatseekers -
Not only is the summer going to be hot....tis the season of "Block Ballin" an Billions as the Mayor of Compton,Ca "Billionaire Buck" is...