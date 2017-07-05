New Music: DJ Kay Slay ft. Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Kevin Gates & Meet Sims – Wild One

By Cyclone -
0
6


DJ Kay Slay will be releasing his new album, The Big Brother on August 18th. He drops off his lead single “Wild One” featuring Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Kevin Gates and Meet Sims. The Big Brother will also feature appearances by Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss, Mac Miller, Bun B and The Game.

Next page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY