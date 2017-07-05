New Music: Chris Rivers – Shook Ones Freestyle



Chris Rivers delivers his tribute to Prodigy with a new freestyle over “Shook Ones Pt. II”. He had this to say about the freestyle.

First and foremost Rest In Peace Prodigy. Greatness often leaves this world early and you will be missed. After hearing about the sudden death of Prodigy Chris went to his instagram and drop some heavy bars over Shook Ones instrumental. Starting a #LegendsNeverDieChallenge which sole purpose is to show respect and keep the legends immortalize in this Hip Hop world forever.

His debut album DeLorean hits stores on July 14th.