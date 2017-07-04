Music Video: Young Buck ft. Boosie Badazz – Amber Alert

Young Buck continues to push his new album 10 Toes Down. He calls on Boosie Badazz to shoot the visuals for their collab “Amber Alert”. Directed by Karltin Bankz and Cotton Films.

