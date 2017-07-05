Music Video: DJ Epps ft. Gunplay, Joell Ortiz, & PC – That’s What She Said

DJ Epps gets an assist from Gunplay, Joell Ortiz and PC for the official video to his new single “That’s What She Said”. They hit the strip club and live it up in the new visual.

