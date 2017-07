Lil Wayne just released a surprise 4-track EP titled In Tune We Trust. Featuring guest appearances by Gudda Gudda, HoodyBaby, Jeezy & more. You can stream it in its entirety below. Wayne had this to say about the project:

Im STILL trying to fight for my Independence but today Im saying Fuk it and giving all my fans some new music! Thanks for being there and patiently waiting while I endure this fight.