Youngest Rapper from “Baltimore Rap Battles” Now Hitting Thousands of Youtube Views

Baltimore’s own Lil Tae is a hip hop recording artist who has been killing it with his fresh rap music since 2009. His talent, along with his loveable personality, unique rap, and desire to improve, has earned the attention of fans – not to mention awards for Best New Artist and Best Underground Release!

Many of his first fans know him from the “Baltimore Rap Battles”, where he was the youngest rapper on the scene, battling men twice his age. Lil Tae quickly developed a hunger to improve, garnering thousands of youtube views as he progressed. Some of his best mixtapes are “Heart Of The City”, “Closer To My Dreams” “I’m so Baltimore” and “iPhone Boomin”.