XXL Reveals Their 2017 Freshman Class



XXL just revealed their 2017 Freshman Class. If you pay attention to the up & comers and songs buzzing on the radio a lot these names may be familiar to you. This list is as follows Kyle, Aminé, Ugly God, Playboi Carti, PnB Rock, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, MadeinTYO, Kap G, Kamaiyah and XXXTentacion.