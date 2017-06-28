Video: Vince Staples – Love Can Be… (Live on Fallon)

Vince Staples hit the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to perform “Love Can Be…” from the new album Big Fish Theory. He brought along Kilo Kish, Ray J, Damon Albarn of Gorillaz and the house band The Roots to rock with him.

