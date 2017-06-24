Video: Safaree Jumped By Meek Mill And Goons At DJ Khaled Release Party



According to reports and Safaree himself, he was jumped by Meek Mill and his goons at DJ Khaled’s album release party in LA. Safaree’s story is that he got out of his car. He saw Meek. Meek looked at him and somebody snuffed. Safaree posted a clip of himself narrating the event. There is also a video showing Safaree calling Meek Mill a pussy immediately after the fight. Meek responded on Instagram with a picture and caption quoting a Tee Grizzley line saying, “I wish I would pay attention to these homeless n#%gas”.

***Updated with a better angle.***

