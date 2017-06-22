Video: Havoc Speaks On Prodigy’s Death

Havoc has been quiet since the death of his longtime friend and Mobb Deep group mate Havoc. He recently opened up about how he found out about P’s death and is almost at a lost for words when speaking about that day but he keeps his composure about his loss. He admits that he hasn’t been able to look at any pictures of listen to any music of Prodigy‘s since his death because it hurts so much. RIP Prodigy.
