Video: 2 Chainz ft. Trey Songz, Ty Dolla $ign & The Trap Choir – It’s A Vibe (Live on Kimmel)

After releasing his new album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, 2 Chainz hit the Jimmy Kimmel Live stage to perform his track “It’s A Vibe” alongside Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz, and The Trap Choir.

