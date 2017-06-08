UK Rapper Karim Tanoe Reveals a Track from His Upcoming Mixtape!

If you want an insider look at what London’s hottest new hip-hop artist Karim Tanoe is up to, just listen to his most-recent single ‘Is She The One?’. This sick track is one part love story, one heartbreak, and a preview of his upcoming mixtape, which is set to drop June 16th!

After listening to the track a few times, I can’t get it out of my head! The young rapper’s lyrics are fun, yet powerful, and the melody is reminiscent of Chance The Rapper.

Listen to ‘Is She The One’ below: