Rapper Krazy is Back in the Game! New Hot Single ‘“Everything Bluu”

Krazy, formerly started his music career in 1994 when he signed to independent New Orleans rap label Hard Head Records, as a member of the rap group Murder Inc. with artists, Legend Man, MC L and Alamo. After that, Crazy/Krazy began his solo career when he signed to Ruff Era Records in 1997.

As a solo act, Krazy has already released two critically acclaimed albums; his debut ‘solo’ album, titled I Shed Tears For The World was declared one of the “Best of the Best Top 204 Independent Rap Albums” by Murder Dog Magazine. His ‘solo’ studio album, titled Breather Life, reached No. 91 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 31 on the Top Independent Albums charts.

But now the rapper is back in the game and to release a new single this July and next studio album ‘Black America’ which is set to drop mid 2017.