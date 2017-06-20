Prodigy whose real name is Albert Johnson has reportedly passed away today in Las Vegas at the age of 42.. According to reports, he was hospitalized a few days ago after a Mobb Deep performance due to complications caused by sickle cell anemia. A disease Prodigy has been battling with since birth. The exact cause of his death is currently undetermined. We would like everyone to keep his family in their prayers. You can watch footage of his final performance during the Art Of War Tour below.
Prodigy of Mobb Deep Died At 42
