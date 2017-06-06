New Music: Young Thug ft. Quavo, Duke & Rich The Kid – WTF You Doin

Here’s an unreleased record from Young Thug. Featuring Duke, Quavo and Rich The Kid titled “WTF You Doin“. Produced by DJ Durel. Off of the upcoming mixtape Streets on Lock 4.

