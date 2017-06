Trae Tha Truth deliver the third version of his popular record “I’m On“. He calls on T.I., Dave East, Tee Grizzley, Royce Da 5’9, Rick Ross, Curren$y, Styles P, D.R.A.M, Snoop Dogg, Fabolous, Chamillionaire, G-Eazy, E-40, Mark Morrison and Gary Clark Jr to add verses. Off of his upcoming project Tha Truth Pt. 3, which drops on July 21st.