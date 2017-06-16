New Music: Starlito – Black John Stockton

After his recent back and forth with Post Malone on Twitter over the cultural appropriation of his song “White Iverson”, Starlito appropriates his own NBA legend but in reverse with his new song “Black John Stockton”. His new project Hot Chicken is set to be released on July 4th.

