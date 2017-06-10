New Music: Sahbabii ft. Young Thug – Pull Up Wit Ah Stick (Remix)

Sahbabii gets an assist from Young Thug for the remix to his buzzing single “Pull up Wit Ah Stick”. He also just released his new project S.A.N.D.A.S, which you can stream below.

