New Music: Royce Da 5’9 ft. Slaughterhouse – Chopping Block

By Cyclone -
0
6


Slaughterhouse returns for Royce‘s Bar Exam 4 mixtape. later today, Royce, Joell Ortiz, Joe Budden and KxNG Crooked put rappers on the “Chopping Block”for their latest posse cut.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY