New Music: Metro Boomin ft. Offset & Drake – No Complaints

On this week’s episode of OVO Sound Radio on Beats 1, Metro Boomin premiered his new single “No Complaints” featuring Offset and Drake. Off of his upcoming project tentatively titled Boominati. Also debuted was a Drake remix of PARTYNEXTDOOR’s record “Freak In You”.


