New Music: Major Lazer ft. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo – Know No Better

Major Lazer just released a new 6-track EP. Here is the lead single titled “Know No Better” featuring Travis Scott, Quavo & Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony. The EP also features guest appearances by Jidenna, Sean Paul and Busy Signal.

