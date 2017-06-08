New Music: Khalid ft. Rae Sremmurd & Lil Yachty – Young Dumb & Broke (Remix)

Khalid calls on Rae Sremmurd and Lil Yachty his new remix to his record “Young Dumb & Broke”. His new album American Teen is available now.

