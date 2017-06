Joe Young and Wu-affiliate Hanz On get an assist from Method Man, Dave East & Max B for their new single “Eviction“. Produced by Dame Grease. Off of their upcoming joint album ‘HOMETEAM‘, which is produced entirely by Dame Grease.

You can pick up Joe Young‘s solo album ‘Invincible Armour‘ now on iTunes. Featuring guest appearances by Method Man, Raekwon, Cappadonna, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa & more

***Updated with the official video.***