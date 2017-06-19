New Music: Jhene Aiko ft. Chris Brown – Hello Ego (Don’t Stop)

Jhene Aiko and Chris Brown for anew record titled “Hello Ego (Don’t Stop)“. Debuted on DJ Target’s BBC Radio 1xtra show. New album from Jhene dropping later this year.

