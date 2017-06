Inspired by Kevin Durant‘s performance in the NBA Finals, Jay Electronica fulfills a promise and drops off a new record titled “Letter To Falon”. Produced by Jay, The Bullitts and Paul Epworth.

@KDTrey5 peace family. The last time we saw each other, you and your pops told me to release music. — سيف الله (@JayElectronica) June 6, 2017