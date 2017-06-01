New Music: Ice Cube – Only One Me



With his new deal with Interscope, Ice Cube will be releasing a 25-year anniversary edition of his classic 1991, Death Certificate. The reissue will feature the original tracklist plus three new songs. Here is the first titled “Only One Me”. You can pre-order Death Certificate: 25 Anniversary Edition now and check out the full tracklist below.

The Death Side

1. Only One Me

2. Good Cop, Bad Cop

3. Dominate The Weak

4. The Funeral

5. The Wrong N**** To F*** Wit

6. My Summer Vacation

7. Steady Mobbin’

8. Robin Lench

9. Givin’ Up The Nappy Dug Out

10. Look Who’s Burnin’

11. A Bird In The Hand

12. Man’s Best Friend

13. Alive On Arrival

14. Death

The Life Side

15. The Birth

16. I Wanna Kill Sam

17. Horny Lil’ Devil

18. Black Korea

19. True To The Game

20. Color Blind

21. Doing Dumb Sh**

22. Us

23. No Vaseline