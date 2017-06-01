New Music: Ice Cube – Only One Me

With his new deal with Interscope, Ice Cube will be releasing a 25-year anniversary edition of his classic 1991, Death Certificate. The reissue will feature the original tracklist plus three new songs. Here is the first titled “Only One Me”. You can pre-order Death Certificate: 25 Anniversary Edition now and check out the full tracklist below.
The Death Side
1. Only One Me
2. Good Cop, Bad Cop
3. Dominate The Weak
4. The Funeral
5. The Wrong N**** To F*** Wit
6. My Summer Vacation
7. Steady Mobbin’
8. Robin Lench
9. Givin’ Up The Nappy Dug Out
10. Look Who’s Burnin’
11. A Bird In The Hand
12. Man’s Best Friend
13. Alive On Arrival
14. Death
The Life Side
15. The Birth
16. I Wanna Kill Sam
17. Horny Lil’ Devil
18. Black Korea
19. True To The Game
20. Color Blind
21. Doing Dumb Sh**
22. Us
23. No Vaseline