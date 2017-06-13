New Music: Denzel Curry ft. Lil Ugly Mane – Zeltron 6 Billion

By Cyclone -
As he’s done every 13th for the past few month’s, Denzel Curry delivers his latest release “Zeltron 6 Billion” featuring Lil Ugly Mane. Produced by FNZ.

