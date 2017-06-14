New Music: A$AP Ferg – Aw Yea / Furious Ferg / Plain Jane /Nia Long

By Cyclone -
0
5

ASAP Ferg gives fans 4 new songs for his Trap Lord Tuesdays leak series. The first one is titled “Nia Long“. The second one is titled “Aw Yea” and features Lil Yachty. The third record is called “Furious Ferg” and his fourth and final release is “Plain Jane“.

