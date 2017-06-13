Music Video: Scotty Atl ft. Curren$y – Top Down

By Cyclone -
Here’s a new visuals from Scotty ATL. This is for his record “Top Down” featuring Curren$y. Directed by Zander Nunnelly. His new project Smokin’ On My Own Strain is out now.

