Plies is gearing up to release his fifth studio album, Purple Heart, later this year. He links up with Kodak Black for the visuals to their collab “Real Hitta”. Directed by Plies and Omar The Director. Now that Kodak Black has been released from jail, look for another version to be shot with him in it.
Music Video: Plies ft. Kodak Black – Real Hitta
Plies is gearing up to release his fifth studio album, Purple Heart, later this year. He links up with Kodak Black for the visuals to their collab “Real Hitta”. Directed by Plies and Omar The Director. Now that Kodak Black has been released from jail, look for another version to be shot with him in it.