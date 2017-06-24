Music Video: DJ Khaled ft. Travis Scott, Rick Ross & Big Sean – On Everything

By Cyclone -
0
3

DJ Khaled keeps the new visuals coming. This one is for his track “On Everything” featuring Travis Scott, Rick Ross & Big Sean. Big Sean takes shots at Kendrick Lamar. Off of his new album Grateful.

Next page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY