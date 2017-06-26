Music Video: DJ Khaled ft. Nas & Travi$ Scott – It’s Secured

DJ Khaled keeps the new videos coming. This time he calls on Nas & Travi$ Scott to shot the visuals for “It’s Secured“. Directed by Eif Rivera. His new album Grateful is in stores now.

