Music Video: Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels

Calvin Harris will be releasing his new album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 on June 30th. He calls on Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean to shoot the visuals for their collab “Feels”.

