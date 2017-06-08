Music Video: Blac Youngsta ft. Lil Yachty – Hip Hopper (Prod. by Mike WiLL Made-It)

By Cyclone -
Blac Youngsta will be releasing new mixtape titled I’m Innocent tomorrow. He links up with Lil Yachty to premiere the official video for their collab “Hip Hopper”. Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It.

