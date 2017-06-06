Music Video: A$AP Mob ft. A$AP Rocky & A$AP Ferg – Wrong

A$AP Mob‘s A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg premiere the official video for their latest single “Wrong”. Produced by Harry Fraud. Cozy Tapes Vol. 2 is on the way.

