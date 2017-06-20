Music Video: 2 Chainz – Sleep When U Die / Blue Cheese (ft. Migos)

By Cyclone -
0
12

2 Chainz premieres 2 new videos from his new album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. The first one is for his record “Sleep When I Die“. The other is for his Migos-assisted “Blue Cheese“.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY