Mixtape: Blac Youngsta – I’m Innocent

By Cyclone -
Currently out on bail for his alleged involvement in the attempted murder of Young Dolph, Blac Youngsta delivers his new mixtape I’m Innocent. Featuring guest appearances by Ty Dolla $ign and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd. Also featuring production by Yung Lan, TM88, Cujo Beats and more.

