EP Stream: Wiz Khalifa x Sledgren – Pre-Rolleds

Wiz Khalifa teams up with producer Sledgren for a new 4-track EP titled Pre-Rolleds. Featuring guest appearances by Chevy Woods and Kris Hollis. His new project Rolling Papers 2 is on the way.

